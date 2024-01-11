Be Prepared for Severe Winter Weather

If you are a bit anxious due to next week’s severe winter predictions from the National Weather Service for East Texas, you’re not alone. Be prepared. Winter storm Uri in February 2021 resulted in over 500,000 insurance claims and tens of billions of dollars in storm-related expenses due to power loss, infrastructure damage, and other economic factors according to the Texas State Comptroller’s Office. While natural disasters and severe weather often inspire people to help those in need, unfortunately, they also bring out dishonest individuals and disreputable businesses who attempt to take advantage of those who need assistance. Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds people to watch out for people who make a living by taking advantage of others.

“If you require assistance after any severe weather incident, make sure you do your homework before hiring a contractor,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “Victims of severe storm damage should never feel forced to make a hasty decision.

If you experience damage due to severe winter weather, BBB provides the following recommendations:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors.

Do your research. Find contractors you can trust on BBB.org. You can even use BBB’s free Request a Quote program to receive bids from up to three BBB Accredited Businesses.

Avoid high pressure sales. Don’t be pressured into making an immediate decision with a long-term impact. Be proactive in selecting a business and not reactive to sales solicitations.

Verify those who come to your door. BBB has received reports of individuals posing as utility company employees requesting personally identifiable information. Be wary of door-to-door workers who claim to have left-over materials from a job “down the street” or who do not have a permanent place of business or signage on their vehicle. Before providing any information or payment to any individual, confirm they are who they say they are and ensure they are reputable.

Use extra caution if you can’t see it. While most contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof, attic, crawl spaces, ducts, and other places you cannot easily access or see for yourself. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.

Get it in writing. Require a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. Be sure their name address, license number, if applicable, and phone number are included in the contract. Read and understand the contract in its entirety, and never sign a blank contract.

Never pay for work in full in advance. Never pay more than half before the contractor begins repairs. A good rule of thumb is to pay one third before, one third when 50% of the work is completed and the remaining balance once you are satisfied.

Hire locally whenever possible. Chances are, if the company is not from the area, they are less likely to come back and make a repair should you find something they missed. Go to BBB.org to find a contractor near you.

Victims of severe storm damage should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown contractor. Start with companies you can trust by going to bbb.org.

BBB serving Central East Texas fosters a trustworthy marketplace by maintaining standards for truthful advertising and by investigating and exposing fraud against consumers and businesses. Please go to bbb.org or call 903-581-5704 24 hours a day for information on businesses throughout North America. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, go to BBB Scam Tracker.