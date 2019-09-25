BE SAFE. DRIVE SMART.

TxDOT aims to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

AUSTIN— TxDOT is launching a safety campaign to remind drivers and pedestrians to slow down, be alert, and obey traffic laws.

Last year, there were 5,694 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas, resulting in 632 deaths and 1,205 serious injuries. The top factors contributing to these crashes were pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles, drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians, driver inattention, and failure to control speed.

TxDOT offers the following tips to help keep pedestrians safe.

If you’re driving –

· Reduce your speed when approaching crosswalks and stop for pedestrians.

· Yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning.

· Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles.

· Stay alert and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

· Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

If you’re walking –

Use sidewalks whenever they’re available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

Always cross at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, then right, and then to the left again before proceeding.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

Be visible. Wear something light or reflective after dark.

Don’t be distracted by devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

As a passenger, get in or out of a vehicle on the curbside of the street.

Whether you’re driving or walking, alcohol can impair your judgment, coordination, and reaction times.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of July 8, 2019.

Be Safe. Drive Smart is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a more significant grassroots effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while on the road. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. That’s why #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to helping end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways.