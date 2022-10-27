Do you know of a family in need of a meal this Thanksgiving? Be The Service is here to help. Join the Hopkins County Christian Alliance on Saturday, Nov. 19 as they give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those who are in need. Each box of food comes with a turkey and other items for a Thanksgiving meal.

The food distribution starts at 10 am until 2 pm. The line for the distribution begins in the Sulphur Springs High School Parking Lot. When you arrive, follow the traffic attendant’s directions. Also, please fill out all the information on the registration card that an attendant will give you that morning.

Be The Service is an annual event sponsored by local churches right here in Hopkins County.