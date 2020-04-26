Be Wary Of Scams In The Wake Of Hail, Wind And Other Storm Damage

Authorities throughout Northeast Texas are warning people with home and roof damage to be wary of fly-by-night- unlicensed home repair and roofing companies. They show up shortly after the storms and offer repairs which seem too good to be true, which they are. They often offer to save you the insurance deductible and want a substantial down payment before doing any work. An excellent place to start is by asking friends, neighbors, or your insurance company. Reputable companies will have references.