" /> Beavers Bend State Park Closing Some Facilities Because of Coronavirus – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Beavers Bend State Park Closing Some Facilities Because of Coronavirus

3 hours ago

 

Beavers Bend State Park has temporarily closed its Lakeview Lodge, Forest Heritage Center, nature center, gift shop, restaurant and all tent campgrounds because of the COVID-19 crisis, but is still allowing RV camping with reservations and cabin stays. If anyone wants to move their reservation to a future date or cancel altogether, they should contact the reservations office at 580-494-6538 or 580-494-6300.Beavers Bend State Park is a 1,300 acres Oklahoma state park located in McCurtain County. It is approximately 10.5 miles north of Broken Bow on SH-259A. It  contains Broken Bow Lake.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     