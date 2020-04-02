Beavers Bend State Park Closing Some Facilities Because of Coronavirus

Beavers Bend State Park has temporarily closed its Lakeview Lodge, Forest Heritage Center, nature center, gift shop, restaurant and all tent campgrounds because of the COVID-19 crisis, but is still allowing RV camping with reservations and cabin stays. If anyone wants to move their reservation to a future date or cancel altogether, they should contact the reservations office at 580-494-6538 or 580-494-6300.Beavers Bend State Park is a 1,300 acres Oklahoma state park located in McCurtain County. It is approximately 10.5 miles north of Broken Bow on SH-259A. It contains Broken Bow Lake.