Become A State Park Police Cadet

Texas Game Warden, State Park Police Cadet Class, Is Now Accepting Applications

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is building its next generation of elite state law enforcement officers with the 64th Texas Game Warden and State Park Police Cadet class. Applications are accepted Oct. 15-Nov. 15.

Texas game wardens and park police are a unique breed of law enforcement, unlike no other. As fully commissioned state peace officers, they are responsible for the implementation of ALL Texas criminal laws. Unlike other law enforcement officers, however, game warden and park police responsibilities extend beyond the pavement, with additional specialization in natural resource, water safety, and environmental law enforcement.

“In addition to the privilege of protecting the State’s extremely valuable natural resources, Texas game wardens are also on the front line of the state’s emergency response efforts,” said Col. Grahame Jones, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “Our officers are specially trained in search, rescue, and recovery operations on land, air, and in the water. The job of a Texas game warden is about freedom. Freedom from the confines of an office or a roadway. Freedom from set schedules and routes. A Texas game warden’s jurisdiction is not confined but statewide. Being a Texas game warden is about patrolling and protecting Texas.”

“State park police officers are charged with protecting the citizens of Texas and nearly 10 million annual visitors that use our State Parks,” said Chief Wes Masur, Director of State Park Police. “Our officers patrol and protect the most historically significant and important cultural and natural resources Texas has to offer.

Forests, lakes, rivers, beaches, mountains, deserts, and even monuments are part of our unique patrol areas. What a great honor and a rewarding career.”

Applicants must be 21 years of age before the projected graduation date of May 2021 and have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Applicants must also undergo a preliminary interview, background investigation, and physical skills tests focusing on agility and swimming. Persons interested in strengthening their swimming skills should contact the American Red Cross to take a swimming course.

All cadets are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas, for the duration of the 30-week training period, set to begin Sept. 2020.

After graduation, new game wardens and park police officers will be assigned to vacant stations throughout Texas with the responsibility of protecting the state’s natural resources.

For more information, check the state park police or game warden career pages online or contact Texas game warden recruiters Lt. Kevin Malonson at kevin.malonson@tpwd.texas.gov and game warden Eric Howard at eric.howard@tpwd.texas.gov, park police recruiter Lt. David Modgling, 512-915-4704, david.modgling@tpwd.texas.gov or call 877-229-2733.

4200 Smith School Road Austin, Texas 78744 tpwd.texas.gov/newsmedia