Belford Apartments Building Demolition Phase  Completed 

Contractor Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition has completed the demolition phase of the project to raze the former Belford Apartments building.

Crews have reopened one lane of South Main Street at Austin Street. The westernmost lane of South Main Street remains closed from Sherman Street to south of Kaufman Street. The ten block of West Austin Street remains closed.

The street and lane closures will continue through the debris removal phase of the project.

Traffic control barricades and signage are in place. Motorists and the public should use caution when in the area.