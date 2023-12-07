ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Belford Apartments Building Demolition Phase  Completed 

 

 Contractor Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition has completed the demolition  phase of the project to raze the former Belford Apartments building. 

Crews have reopened one lane of South Main Street at Austin Street. The westernmost  lane of South Main Street remains closed from Sherman Street to south of Kaufman  Street. The ten block of West Austin Street remains closed. 

The street and lane closures will continue through the debris removal phase of the  project. 

Traffic control barricades and signage are in place. Motorists and the public should use  caution when in the area. 

