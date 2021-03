A benefit bake sale will be held this Saturday for Paris Police Officer Leonardo Garcia, who was very seriously injured in a traffic accident in Honey Grove. HE suffered broken bones and a heart injury in the crash. The bake sale will be held from 11am – 3pm in front of Sassy Sisters PTX Boutique and Custom Tees, behind Starbucks. Money raised will go directly toward medical expenses and general living expenses while Officer Garcia is down.