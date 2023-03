A benefit brisket cook off to help needy families is today ( 03.24), and Saturday at Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs. Set-up begins this afternoon at 3 and the brisket needs to be presented to the judges at 11am Saturday. The bbq will be available to the public at a cost of $5 for a taste or $8 for a full plate. There will also be venders at the park and a Corn Hole Tournament. Call 903-335-6646.