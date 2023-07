The Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an event at Four31 Venue from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, August 5, to benefit firefighter Evan Brown. He and Bryson Braley were responding to a car wreck when they hit a cow. Their vehicle overturned, and it ejected Brown, suffering severe injuries. He remains in ICU in Plano. Activities include Live Music, BBQ/Potluck, silent and live auctions, cornhole, and more. Admission is $20.