Greenpond Baptist Church will host a Bake Sale benefiting the Dalton Morgan’s Medical Expense Fund on Friday, June 21, at Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs. Dalton is a freshman at Como-Pickton High School and received a serious head injury, requiring surgery, after being struck by a baseball in tournament play. Donations also accepted. For more information call Bro. Terry Bolton at 903-348-6479

