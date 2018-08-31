Bentley’s Special Dedication In Today’s Nashville Roundup

News 4 claims Dierks Bentley was recently performing in West Valley City, Utah when he dedicated his 2015 song “Riser” to fallen Draper City Fire Chief Matt Burchett.

Dierks said; “He didn’t get out [of the fire], but because of him, other people are. “Because of his commitment to the job and his commitment to his fellow men, other communities will survive – other people will survive.”

Us Weekly claims Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is doting on her during her pregnancy. A source tells the magazine; ”Mike is being the most doting, amazing husband while Carrie pregnant. Mike tries to take Carrie out once or twice a week for date night in Nashville. He is reading a bunch of parenting books, rubbing Carrie’s feet and is making sure she is happy and comfortable at all times.”

Charlie Puth was recently performing in Nashville when Thomas Rhett joined him on stage and sang his hit “Die A Happy Man.”

Celeb Secrets claims Kelsea Ballerini is recording with The Chainsmokers. A video shoot has allegedly been scheduled for next week. No other info is available.

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley tells Forbes Magazine that he grew up wanting to be a firefighter or baseball player. “I think as a kid, [I wanted to be] a firefighter, and then a Major League Baseball player for probably the longest time all through college. And that didn’t work out. And if this music thing didn’t work out, [I would] probably still be in Nashville trying to figure out how to write songs. That was plan A, B, C, D, E, F, G.”

Miranda Lambert has added two kittens to her farm. The grey kitties are named Mac and Cheese.

CBS claims Luke Bryan is going to be a guest on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. He will be picking games before Notre Dame takes on Michigan in South Bend, Indiana.

Jason Aldean tells Grand View Outdoors that hunting is therapeutic. “My lifestyle and the way my life works these days is so hectic and so crazy that I’m constantly on the road traveling, so hunting season is almost therapeutic. I get a chance to get out in the woods and it’s quiet. It gives me a chance to reflect on the year a little bit and reflect on what’s going on. A lot of times things are going so fast you don’t have a chance to sit down and enjoy it or kind of realize things that are going on. For me, that’s what hunting season does.”