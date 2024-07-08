Header Mowers Header 2024
Beryl Lashing Texas

Beryl began lashing Texas with rain and intensifying winds Sunday as coastal residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders, and prepared for the powerful storm that has already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Beryl threatened to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall early Monday. They project Beryl to come ashore in the middle of the Texas coast around Matagorda Bay, an area about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Houston. However, officials cautioned the path could still change. Texas officials warned the storm would cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worry that not enough coastal residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path were heeding warnings to leave. Expect Beryl to track over Northeast Texas by Tuesday.

