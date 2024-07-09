Beryl Leaves Three Million In The Dark

Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl landed on the Texas coast early Monday morning as FEMA teams were on standby for support. The US Coast Guard and FEMA had search and rescue teams in Texas when the Category 1 hurricane arrived near Matagorda County at 4:00 am. According to a FEMA news release, days before Beryl’s arrival, FEMA teams with over 60 staff members collected 800,000 liters of water, prepared 500,000 meals, collected tarps, and had 60 electric generators for Texans. Texas officials say restoring electricity will take days after Beryl became a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. Three people in Texas have died in the storm, including two hit by trees and one who drowned.

As remnants of Beryl moved across Northeast Texas, the National Weather Service set off numerous tornado warnings. It started around 3:00 pm and included Tyler, Morris, Cass, Titus, and Bowie counties to Texarkana. A tornado damaged a pool house and two large pine trees in Longview. They reported more damage and tornado warnings in Western Louisiana and Arkansas. A tornado possibly downed trees in Hughes Springs, all on the eastern side of the collapsed eye of Beryl.

Hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc on travel plans across Texas, just as many were wrapping up their July 4 holiday weekend. Beryl canceled hundreds of flights into and out of Houston and the Texas coast. As Beryl moved north through East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, airports along the path are bracing for more delays and cancellations.