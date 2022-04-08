Bestselling Author Speaks At Jarvis

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE TO FEATURE BESTSELLING AUTHOR, EDUCATOR DR. EDDIE GLAUDE, JR. AS HONORS CONVOCATION SPEAKER

(Hawkins, Texas) — Jarvis Christian College will feature Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., a New York Times bestselling author and chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American Studies, as the 2022 Honors Convocation keynote speaker at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the college chapel. The public can watch the live-streamed event online at https://youtu.be/Fo6MIyZ8heQ.

“A prominent scholar, commentator, educator, and author, Dr. Glaude has a wealth of knowledge to share with our young aspiring leaders of tomorrow,” said Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “He is respected for his inspiring oratory and ability to convene conversations with people from all backgrounds, including young activists and corporate audiences seeking a fresh perspective on diversity, equity, and inclusion. With his examination of the dynamics of our collective American experience, I have no doubt he will challenge us all to examine our conscience as Americans and consider how to reimagine our country in a fresh, new way as we look into the future.”

At Princeton, Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the Department of African American Studies, and he serves on the Morehouse College Board of Trustees.

A columnist for TIME Magazine and an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe and Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace, Glaude frequently appears in the news media. He regularly appears on Meet the Press on Sundays. In addition, he hosts Princeton’s African American Studies podcast, a conversation around the field of African American Studies and the Black experience in the 21st century.

With a scholar’s knowledge of history, a political commentator’s view on current events, and an activist’s passion for social justice, Glaude is an American critic who confronts history and brings our nation’s complexities, vulnerabilities, and hopes into full view.

His writings include Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul; In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America; and his most recent, the New York Times bestseller, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own. His latest work looks at Black communities, the difficulties of race in the United States, and the challenges we face as a democracy.

Glaude left his home in Moss Point, Mississippi, a Morehouse man, at age 16. He began his studies at the HBCU and alma mater of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He holds a master’s degree in African American Studies from Temple University and a Ph.D. in Religion from Princeton University.

A respected and highly accomplished scholar of religion, Glaude is a former president of the American Academy of Religion. His books on religion and philosophy include An Uncommon Faith: A Pragmatic Approach to the Study of African American Religion; African American Religion: A Very Short Introduction; and Exodus! Religion, Race, and Nation in Early 19th Century Black America. This latter work received the Modern Language Association’s William Sanders Scarborough Book Prize.

