Beto O’Rourke Visits Lamar County

Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Paris Saturday evening at Paris Market Square Farmer’s Market. He stayed for over an hour-and-a-half taking pictures and signing T-shirts. The former El Paso Congressman also delivered remarks to several hundred in attendance. O’Rourke announced his candidacy last month in a video posted to Twitter. It marks O’Rourke’s third race for office after the 2018 Election against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Cruz came out victorious over O’Rourke by a margin of 2.6, putting Beto closer than anyone else in decades. He also joined the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary but dropped out eight months later.