Beto O’Rourke Visits Pittsburg Today

The Democratic challenger to Gov. Gregg Abbott, Beto O’ Rourke, focuses on uniting people around the popular things that Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to accomplish together. His list includes:

  • Jobs.
  • Investing in world-class schools.
  • Expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

O’Rourke’s 49-day Drive for Texas is on a Texas tour that places him in Pittsburg at 408 Terry St. from noon until 1:00 today.

