Better Business Bureau – Additional Income Sources Amid Stay-at-Home Orders

Government mandates across East Texas have caused local businesses to close their doors and establish remote work procedures. While many have been able to remain operational, others result in job losses. Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas provides consumers with resources for supplemental income opportunities and local job postings to mitigate lost income.

“Last week, the Department of Labor reported an increase of three million unemployment claims,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “This is the highest number reported since 1982 when there were 695,000 claims.”

Significant job cuts have affected retail and service industries, but some are adjusting to social distancing by providing alternate work for employees such as restaurants moving servers to takeout orders. However, If these opportunities were not available for you, here are some tips on how to start looking for remote work or other job opportunities.

Assess your skills. If you worked as a sales associate or server, consider using your customer service skills to work for a call center remotely. Consider if your previous specialty can be done remotely for another company.

Do your homework. Search for companies or businesses which are hiring in your area. If you consider companies outside of your area, make sure you perform proper research on that company, as there are many fraudulent opportunities online.

Update your resume. Be sure to include your interest in working remotely and remember to add your knowledge or experience working with web conferencing/communication tools.

Look for job postings or staff agencies. Consider staffing agencies in your area which can match your skills with a hiring organization. If using an online service, be on the lookout for fake companies. Also reach out to local grocery companies, restaurants, an essential business, or any retail establishment which may be offering delivery as a new service. Remember to do thorough research on any company you are interested in working for.

Use freelancing job sites. Some sites like Upwork provide individuals with remote work opportunities such as translating, writing, designing and more.

Start with trust. Before going to any job site or answering any ad, research the company’s reputability on bbb.org. Avoid job opportunities which require you to pay upfront fees or will not conduct a face to face interview, even if it is via web conferencing software. Never provide banking or social security numbers until you have been hired for a legitimate position.

Please remember, that if you are considering working out of the home during this season to practice the safety guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safety of yourself, those you love, and those you will be in contact with.

For more tips on how to be a savvy business owner, go to bbb.org/smallbusiness. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at 903-581-5704 or report it via BBB ScamTracker.