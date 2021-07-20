Better Business Bureau Warning

BBB North Central Texas issued a warning on a Carrollton-based company, The Water Guys. We received our first complaint in December 2020, and during that time, the company has earned an ‘F’ rating with BBB. The rating is due to the number of complaints, advertising issues identified by BBB, and they failed to resolve the underlying cause of the protests.

BBB Warning: The water filtration company, The Water Guys, are unclear

Unfortunately, no Texas victims are willing to talk. However, BBB attaches a list of consumers willing to speak to the media located in AL, AZ, CA, GA, KY, MI, NC, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, UT, WA, and WI.