Betty Whitlock Foundation Awards Scholarships To North Lamar Students

North Lamar High School seniors Stoney Shelton on clarinet, Kloe Kueckelhan on French Horn and Dylan Halliday on Bass Trombone were recently awarded scholarships from the Betty Whitlock Foundation of the Mount Vernon Music organization.

The purpose of the scholarship is to provide area students with supplemental funding for their music education through private lessons, music camps, or the purchase of performance-grade instruments. Through the application process, students are given the opportunity to prepare a piece to performance level, and then showcase their talents to the supporting community.

Halliday, who was awarded the highest scholarship amount from the foundation, and Shelton were invited as performer finalists to give a concert with the Mount Vernon Music Festival either on Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. or Monday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. The concerts will be at the Mount Vernon Music Hall in Mt. Vernon, Texas. For more information, visit www.mountvernonmusic.org.