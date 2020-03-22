" /> Beware Of Medicare Scams – EastTexasRadio.com
Beware Of Medicare Scams

2 hours ago

Scammers may use COVID-19 as an opportunity to steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud. In some cases, they might tell you they’ll send you a Coronavirus test, masks, or other items in exchange for your Medicare number or personal information. Be wary of unsolicited requests for your Medicare number or additional personal information.

It’s crucial always to guard your Medicare card like a credit card and check your Medicare claims summary forms for errors. Only give your Medicare number to participating Medicare pharmacists, primary and specialty care doctors, or people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf. Remember, Medicare will never call you to ask for or check your Medicare number.

