Bi-Partisan Effort In Congress To Fix Texas Electric Grid Problem

Some Texas Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are come together to work on ways to strengthen the state’s electric grid. Senator John Cornyn and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson were in Dallas Thursday talking about the bipartisan “Power Up Act”. It provides $500million in grants to help Texas weatherize its electric grid, which failed during February’s arctic blast. Senator Cornyn says the grant money is designed to improve what’s already in place. Congresswoman Johnson says under the proposal, the state would need to do its part.