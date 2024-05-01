Bicyclist Killed In Crash With SUV- 1 in custody

Tuesday night, April 30, at 9:11, they dispatched the Paris EMS, Paris Fire, and Paris Police to the 600 block of Evergreen Street and SE 6th for a significant motor vehicle accident involving an injury involving a Nissan Rogue and a bicyclist. EMS and Fire arrived and provided life-saving medical procedures to the bicyclist with a head injury. They transported the bicyclist to Paris Regional Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene, Police made contact with 44-year-old Cory Wayne Luck, the driver of the Nissan, who had slurred speech, unsteady balance, refused multiple times to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. They identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Anthony Callaway, Jr. They notified the next of kin, and the investigation is ongoing.