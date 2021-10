President Biden is catching heat for claiming the cost of his trillion-dollar Build Back Better bill would not be passed on to average Americans. Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says of course there will be a tax hike.He says, what Biden means by “zero-cost” is that his plan will add nothing to the federal deficit. There are currently two holdouts in the Senate, and they’re both opposed to the $3.5 trillion price tag. Cuellar predicts it will eventually be down to under $2 trillion.