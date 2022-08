President Biden is back in isolation after testing positive for covid a second time. He was prescribed the drug Paxlovid, and those who have taken it say they’re not surprised. Baylor Infectious Disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says it has been well documented that Paxlovid leads to these rebound infections. The President, who is 79-years old, is not experiencing any new symptoms and “continues to feel quite well” according to his doctor.