Biden Orders Business Vaccine Mandate

Now that the President has mandated businesses with over 100 employees require vaccines…are we heading towards a universal vaccine mandate? The answer to that is yes according to Rogge Dunn, a Dallas business and employment lawyer. Dunn says the  US Supreme Court has given government the right to require a vaccine He says more of the companies that he represents, are starting to require vaccines and he expects that to continue to rise. As far as the President going further, he says Biden could require everyone to be vaccinated.

