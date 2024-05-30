Biden Plans To Address Illegal Immigration Surge

The Biden Administration is preparing an executive action to address a surge of illegal immigration. The plan is to close the southern border to migrants if they exceed the daily threshold of asylum claims. While arrests are on the decline, Texas border congressman Tony Gonzales says we’re still on pace to see one-point-three million people claiming asylum. To close the border, the White House would have to prove the entry of illegal migrants would be detrimental to the interests of the United States. Gonzales says the surge of border crossers affects schools, housing, and hospitals.