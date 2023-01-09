Biden Visits Texas-Mexico Border

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott upon Biden’s arrival in El Paso on Sunday. This is his first visit as president to the U.S.-Mexico border. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Sunday. The President observed Border Patrol officers as they demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money, and other contraband. He also visited the El Paso County Migrant Services Center, but there were no migrants in sight. Gov. Abbott handed Biden a letter as soon as he touched down in the state, saying the “chaos” at the border was a “direct result” of the President’s failure to enforce federal laws.