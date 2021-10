In order to pay for President Biden’s social spending bill, democrats are looking at expansions to the IRS. It includes hiring new IRS agents, and changing the rules for who get put under the microscope. Texas Congressman Kevin Brady claims that as little as $200 a week in spending could trigger surveillance and is pushing a bill that would bar the IRS from carrying out the democrats’ plan. This week, a group of nearly 100 banks urged the Biden administration to drop the proposal.