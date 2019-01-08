Bids For Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

What are Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses.
The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.
When are Bids for Bargains?
Our on-air Bids for Bargains Auction for 2019 is this Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.
How do I bid on an item?
Just listen to the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you are interested in is being auctioned!
Bids for Bargains Auction Items are listed below:
For more details give us a call at 903-577-9770
GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL
1933 Farm to Market , Mt Vernon, TX
https://www.facebook.com/GarysTermiteandPestControl/
$200.00 Certificates & $400.00 Certificates
to GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL
good for one physical address only; not transferrable to multiple residences.
TEXAS BLOOMS
114 N Main Street, Naples, TX 75568
903-897-0315
https://www.naplestxflorist.com/
1 year supply of flower arrangements valued at $60
each– Total Value $720.00
at TEXAS BLOOMS
213 N Madison Ave , Mount Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/DiaTOutfitters/
http://www.diamondtoutfitters.com/
$50 Gift Cards to DIAMOND T OUTFITTERS
1215 N. Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX
903-572-0300
https://www.facebook.com/mountpleasant.autoexpress
Conventional oil changes– Total Value $40.00
Single Axle Brake Jobs– Total Value $141.00
Synthetic Oil Changes — Total Value $87.00
all from AUTO EXPRESS
MATTRESS HEAVEN
200 W Shannon Rd, Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/sulphurspringsmattressheaven/
$1000 Certificate towards M-Lily Mattress
$500 Certificate towards Sealy Mattress
$250 Certificate towards Golden Mattress
622 Oak Ave, Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/TireTownTX/
https://www.tiretownsulphursprings.com/
$50 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments
$100 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments From TIRE TOWN
1350 Industrial Road
Mount Pleasant, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Mardi-Gras-Seafood-149203815098107/
http://www.mardigrasseafood.com/
$50.00 Certificates to MARDI GRAS SEAFOOD
1209 N Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/TheDogHouseAndCatsToo/
2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates from
THE DOG HOUSE and Cats too!
Total Value $50.00 per pack
1630 W 16th St. Mt Pleasant, TX
903-717-8209
https://www.facebook.com/BurlysVape/
$50. Gift Certificates from Burly’s Vapes
BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC
744 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/
~$50.00 Certificates good towards:
~Dental Cleaning
~Annual Blood Work
~Boarding
~Annual Exam
~Bath and Nail Trim Package up to $45.00
from Bright Star Veterinary Clinic
4672 W State Highway 154
Yantis, TX
https://www.facebook.com/neonmoonrestaurantandclub/
$50.00 Certificates for Neon Moon Restaurant & Club
Daingerfield, Naples & Gladewater
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Texas-Tire-and-Brake/133914763326290
https://www.texastireandbrake.com/locations
* Front End Alignments: Total Value $97.37 ea.
* Oil Changes: Total Value $37.93 ea.
* Brake Jobs: Total Value $108.20 ea.
* Leveling Kit: Total Value $433.00 ea.
all from Texas Tire & Brake
1620 Rotan Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
www.laquintamtpleasant.com
One Night Stay at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mt Pleasant
Total Value $125.00 ea.
MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY
2310 N. Jefferson Avenue, Suite A
Mount Pleasant, TX
http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/
Full Course Drivers Ed Certificates at Mt Pleasant Driving Academy
Total Value $370.00 ea.
PARKER PERFORMANCE TRAILERS
2703 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX
http://performancetrailer.com/
6 1/2 ft. x 12 ft. Pipe Top Trailer with Treated Floor,
4 Ft. Ramp Gate, LED Lights, Bulldog Coupler
from Parker Trailers
Total Value with TT&L: $ 2230.00
1428 N Jefferson
Mt Pleasant TX
www.garysgunsandpawn.com
https://www.facebook.com/GaryGunsandPawn/
903-572-6442
$250. 00 Certificates to GARY’S GUN & PAWN
PLEASANT BOWL
754 E 16th St, Mt Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/mtpleasantbowl/
2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates good toward Bowling and Concessions
to Pleasant Bowl
(alcohol excluded)
Total Value $50.00 ea. per pack
107 W 16th St, Mount Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/Texan-Horse-Supply-196043717231511/
Texan Horse Supply
GLENN’S TREE SERVICE
Mt Vernon, TX
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008360103230
$500 Certificates towards tree removal or stump grinding
by Glenn’s Tree Service
Total value: $500 ea.
Hours
Thu – Fri
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sat
12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sun
12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
741 County Road 2920, Pittsburg, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/VaughansCatfish/
$50 Gift Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish
on Lake Bob Sandlin
409 S Greer Blvd, Pittsburg, TX & 305 Main St, Mt Vernon, TX
http://texascountryfarmsupply.com/
https://www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply/
All From Texas Country Farm Supply
218 E. First Street, Hughes Springs, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/thepaintedpetalbyamie/
Two Pack of $25. Gift Certificates to The Painted Petal
Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack
106 N. Houston Street, Mount Vernon, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/kensalscuckoonest/ www.KenSalsAsianFusion.com
$50 Gift Certificates, good towards food only,
to Ken Sal’s Cuckoo Nest
CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE
903-204-0960
8 Yard Load of Top Soil
Delivery Included within Titus and Morris Counties only
Total Value $200 ea.
from Cheek Brothers Dozer Service
MT. PLEASANT METAL WORKS
1440 Nicholson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Pleasant-Metal-Works-162144873861182/
$100.00 Gift Certificates to Metal Works
210 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicScoop/
5 pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Magic Scoop General Store
Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack
800 Jefferson St, Sulphur Springs, TX
903-335-5441
https://www.facebook.com/Celebratetreasures/
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Celebration Antiques
EAST TEXAS LINE-X
1315 Industrial Dr., Sulphur Springs, TX
http://www.linex.com/us/east-texas-line-x-F0198
Spray on Bed Liner – Long Bed Truck from East Texas Line-X
Retail Value: $535.84 (tax included)
GAS & SUPPLY
1677 US Hwy 69, Mineola
319 Hwy 24, Campbell
$100.00 Certificates (good towards Propane)
from Gas & Supply
1081 Loop 179, Pittsburg, TX
https://www.facebook.com/RandRMarine/
$100.00 Gift Certificates towards Accessories
from R & R Marine
50 County Road 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX
903-572-5935
https://www.facebook.com/camplangston/
https://www.camplangston.org/
A Week of Day Camp at Camp Langston
Total Value: $125.00
DAINGERFIELD FLOWER MILL
1310 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, TX
http://www.daingerfieldflowermill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Daingerfield-Flower-Mill-140395945982972/
2 PACK OF $25.00 Gift Certificates to Daingerfield Flower Mill
Total Value $50.00 per pk.
2999 State HWY 11, Pittsburg, TX
https://www.facebook.com/Big-Earls-265003033568033/
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Big Earls Bait, Tackle & Galley Café
2504 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/HamptonMountPleasantTX/
$125.00 Gift Certificates to Hampton Inn and Suites
https://www.facebook.com/themarinalcs/
4445 FM 2723, Mt Vernon, TX
2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to The Marina at Lake Cypress Springs
(good for food purchase only, excludes alcohol)
Total Value: $50.00 per pk.
1216 N Jefferson, Mt Pleasant TX
https://www.facebook.com/ShumateFloorcovering/
$500. Certificates Towards Flooring to Shumate Floor Covering
(Materials: Carpet, Tile or Laminate)
7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX
903-334-7401
https://www.facebook.com/thetexarkanagolfranch/
4 pack of $25.00 Golf Round Gift Cards for Texarkana Golf Ranch
green fees only…valid any day.
Total value $100.00 per pk.
WINFIELD CAFE
105 E 7th St, Winfield, TX.
903-524-2138
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Winfield Café
918 Hwy 37 S., Mt Vernon, TX
https://www.facebook.com/mountvernonautolube/
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Mt Vernon Auto Lube
1321 W Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/thesignexpress/
https://www.thesignexpress.com/
$100.00 Gift Certificates to The Sign Express
7565 Farm Road 275 S , Miller Grove, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Staceysfishfry/
2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates to Stacey’s Fish Fry
Total Value $50.00 per pk.
All From the National Wild Turkey Federation
all pictures are at the radio station to view/ pick up
1124 Church St., Sulphur Springs, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/
2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Sharon’s BBQ and Grub House
Total Value $50.00 per pk.
15244 Texas Highway 11 E, Pickton, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Fosters-Place-Restaurant-Pub-1206524059373167/
2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Foster’s Place
Total Value: $50.00 per pk.
213 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/HooversJewelry/
$100.00 Gift Certificates to Hoover’s Jewelry!
2016 TX-11 West, Hughes Springs, TX
706 East Houston Street, Linden, Texas
1740 US Highway 59 South, Jefferson, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/TricoLumber/
all from Trico Lumber
PITTSBURG TRACTOR
1893 US Highway 271 N., Pittsburg, Texas
https://www.pittsburgtractor.com
https://www.facebook.com/Pittsburg-Tractor
$100.00 Service Certificates good for parts and labor on equipment sold by Pittsburg Tractor
They carry Kubota, Land Pride, Bush Hog, Vermeer, STIHL and Husqvarna products
640 Airport Rd., Sulphur Springs, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Power-Products
all from Outdoor Power Products!
