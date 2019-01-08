Bids For Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

What are Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses.

The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.

When are Bids for Bargains?

Our on-air Bids for Bargains Auction for 2019 is this Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen to the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you are interested in is being auctioned!

Bids for Bargains Auction Items are listed below:

For more details give us a call at 903-577-9770

GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL

1933 Farm to Market , Mt Vernon, TX

https://www.facebook.com/GarysTermiteandPestControl/

http://www.garystpc.com/

$200.00 Certificates & $400.00 Certificates

to GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL

good for one physical address only; not transferrable to multiple residences.

TEXAS BLOOMS

114 N Main Street, Naples, TX 75568

903-897-0315

https://www.naplestxflorist.com/

1 year supply of flower arrangements valued at $60

each– Total Value $720.00

at TEXAS BLOOMS

213 N Madison Ave , Mount Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/DiaTOutfitters/

http://www.diamondtoutfitters.com/

$50 Gift Cards to DIAMOND T OUTFITTERS

1215 N. Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-572-0300

https://www.facebook.com/mountpleasant.autoexpress

Conventional oil changes– Total Value $40.00

Single Axle Brake Jobs– Total Value $141.00

Synthetic Oil Changes — Total Value $87.00

all from AUTO EXPRESS

MATTRESS HEAVEN

200 W Shannon Rd, Sulphur Springs, TX

https://www.facebook.com/sulphurspringsmattressheaven/

$1000 Certificate towards M-Lily Mattress

$500 Certificate towards Sealy Mattress

$250 Certificate towards Golden Mattress

622 Oak Ave, Sulphur Springs, TX

https://www.facebook.com/TireTownTX/

https://www.tiretownsulphursprings.com/

$50 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments

$100 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments From TIRE TOWN

1350 Industrial Road

Mount Pleasant, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Mardi-Gras-Seafood-149203815098107/

http://www.mardigrasseafood.com/

$50.00 Certificates to MARDI GRAS SEAFOOD

1209 N Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/TheDogHouseAndCatsToo/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates from

THE DOG HOUSE and Cats too!

Total Value $50.00 per pack

1630 W 16th St. Mt Pleasant, TX

903-717-8209

https://www.facebook.com/BurlysVape/

$50. Gift Certificates from Burly’s Vapes

BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC

744 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/

~$50.00 Certificates good towards:

~Dental Cleaning

~Annual Blood Work

~Boarding

~Annual Exam

~Bath and Nail Trim Package up to $45.00

from Bright Star Veterinary Clinic

4672 W State Highway 154

Yantis, TX

https://www.facebook.com/neonmoonrestaurantandclub/

$50.00 Certificates for Neon Moon Restaurant & Club

Daingerfield, Naples & Gladewater

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Texas-Tire-and-Brake/133914763326290

https://www.texastireandbrake.com/locations

* Front End Alignments: Total Value $97.37 ea.

* Oil Changes: Total Value $37.93 ea.

* Brake Jobs: Total Value $108.20 ea.

* Leveling Kit: Total Value $433.00 ea.

all from Texas Tire & Brake

1620 Rotan Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

www.laquintamtpleasant.com

One Night Stay at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mt Pleasant

Total Value $125.00 ea.

MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY

2310 N. Jefferson Avenue, Suite A

Mount Pleasant, TX

http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/

Full Course Drivers Ed Certificates at Mt Pleasant Driving Academy

Total Value $370.00 ea.

PARKER PERFORMANCE TRAILERS

2703 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX

6 1/2 ft. x 12 ft. Pipe Top Trailer with Treated Floor,

4 Ft. Ramp Gate, LED Lights, Bulldog Coupler

from Parker Trailers

Total Value with TT&L: $ 2230.00

1428 N Jefferson

Mt Pleasant TX

www.garysgunsandpawn.com

https://www.facebook.com/GaryGunsandPawn/

903-572-6442

$250. 00 Certificates to GARY’S GUN & PAWN

PLEASANT BOWL

754 E 16th St, Mt Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/mtpleasantbowl/

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates good toward Bowling and Concessions

to Pleasant Bowl

(alcohol excluded)

Total Value $50.00 ea. per pack

107 W 16th St, Mount Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/Texan-Horse-Supply-196043717231511/

Texan Horse Supply

GLENN’S TREE SERVICE

Mt Vernon, TX

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008360103230

$500 Certificates towards tree removal or stump grinding

by Glenn’s Tree Service

Total value: $500 ea.

Hours

Thu – Fri

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sat

12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sun

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

741 County Road 2920, Pittsburg, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/VaughansCatfish/

$50 Gift Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish

on Lake Bob Sandlin

409 S Greer Blvd, Pittsburg, TX & 305 Main St, Mt Vernon, TX

http://texascountryfarmsupply.com/

https://www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply/

All From Texas Country Farm Supply

218 E. First Street, Hughes Springs, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/thepaintedpetalbyamie/

Two Pack of $25. Gift Certificates to The Painted Petal

Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack

106 N. Houston Street, Mount Vernon, Texas

$50 Gift Certificates, good towards food only,

to Ken Sal’s Cuckoo Nest

CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE

903-204-0960

8 Yard Load of Top Soil

Delivery Included within Titus and Morris Counties only

Total Value $200 ea.

from Cheek Brothers Dozer Service

MT. PLEASANT METAL WORKS

1440 Nicholson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Pleasant-Metal-Works-162144873861182/

$100.00 Gift Certificates to Metal Works

23~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

210 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX

www.themagicscoop.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicScoop/

5 pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Magic Scoop General Store

Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack

800 Jefferson St, Sulphur Springs, TX

903-335-5441

https://www.facebook.com/Celebratetreasures/

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Celebration Antiques

EAST TEXAS LINE-X

1315 Industrial Dr., Sulphur Springs, TX

http://www.linex.com/us/east-texas-line-x-F0198

Spray on Bed Liner – Long Bed Truck from East Texas Line-X

Retail Value: $535.84 (tax included)

GAS & SUPPLY

1677 US Hwy 69, Mineola

319 Hwy 24, Campbell

$100.00 Certificates (good towards Propane)

from Gas & Supply

1081 Loop 179, Pittsburg, TX

https://www.facebook.com/RandRMarine/

http://www.rrmarinetx.com/

$100.00 Gift Certificates towards Accessories

from R & R Marin e

50 County Road 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-572-5935

https://www.facebook.com/camplangston/

https://www.camplangston.org/

A Week of Day Camp at Camp Langston

Total Value: $125.00

DAINGERFIELD FLOWER MILL

1310 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, TX

http://www.daingerfieldflowermill.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Daingerfield-Flower-Mill-140395945982972/

2 PACK OF $25.00 Gift Certificates to Daingerfield Flower Mill

Total Value $50.00 per pk.

2999 State HWY 11, Pittsburg, TX

https://www.facebook.com/Big-Earls-265003033568033/

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Big Earls Bait, Tackle & Galley Café

2504 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/HamptonMountPleasantTX/

http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com

$125.00 Gift Certificates to Hampton Inn and Suites

https://www.facebook.com/themarinalcs/

4445 FM 2723, Mt Vernon, TX

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to The Marina at Lake Cypress Springs

(good for food purchase only, excludes alcohol)

Total Value: $50.00 per pk.

1216 N Jefferson, Mt Pleasant TX

shumatefloors.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ShumateFloorcovering/

$500. Certificates Towards Flooring to Shumate Floor Covering

(Materials: Carpet, Tile or Laminate)

7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX

903-334-7401

https://www.facebook.com/thetexarkanagolfranch/

4 pack of $25.00 Golf Round Gift Cards for Texarkana Golf Ranch

green fees only…valid any day.

Total value $100.00 per pk.

WINFIELD CAFE

105 E 7th St, Winfield, TX.

903-524-2138

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Winfield Café

918 Hwy 37 S., Mt Vernon, TX

https://www.facebook.com/mountvernonautolube/

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Mt Vernon Auto Lube

1321 W Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/thesignexpress/

https://www.thesignexpress.com/

$100.00 Gift Certificates to The Sign Express

7565 Farm Road 275 S , Miller Grove, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Staceysfishfry/

2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates to Stacey’s Fish Fry

Total Value $50.00 per pk.

All From the National Wild Turkey Federation

all pictures are at the radio station to view/ pick up

1124 Church St., Sulphur Springs, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Sharon’s BBQ and Grub House

Total Value $50.00 per pk.

15244 Texas Highway 11 E, Pickton, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Fosters-Place-Restaurant-Pub-1206524059373167/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Foster’s Place

Total Value: $50.00 per pk.

213 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/HooversJewelry/

$100.00 Gift Certificates to Hoover’s Jewelry!

2016 TX-11 West, Hughes Springs, TX

706 East Houston Street, Linden, Texas

1740 US Highway 59 South, Jefferson, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/TricoLumber/

http://www.tricolumber.com/

all from Trico Lumber

PITTSBURG TRACTOR

1893 US Highway 271 N., Pittsburg, Texas

https://www.pittsburgtractor.com

https://www.facebook.com/Pittsburg-Tractor

$100.00 Service Certificates good for parts and labor on equipment sold by Pittsburg Tractor

They carry Kubota, Land Pride, Bush Hog, Vermeer, STIHL and Husqvarna products

640 Airport Rd., Sulphur Springs, Texas

http://outdoorpower-ss.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Power-Products

all from Outdoor Power Products !

