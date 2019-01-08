Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Bids For Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

34 mins ago

What are Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses.

The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.

 

When are Bids for Bargains?

Our on-air Bids for Bargains Auction for 2019 is this Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

 

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen to the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you are interested in is being auctioned!

 

Bids for Bargains Auction Items are listed below: 
For more details give us a call at 903-577-9770

*************************************************************************

GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL 

1933 Farm to Market , Mt Vernon, TX

https://www.facebook.com/GarysTermiteandPestControl/

http://www.garystpc.com/

$200.00 Certificates  &   $400.00 Certificates

to GARY’S TERMITE & PEST CONTROL 

good for one physical address only; not transferrable to multiple residences.

1~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

TEXAS BLOOMS

 

114 N Main Street, Naples, TX 75568
903-897-0315
https://www.naplestxflorist.com/

1 year supply of flower arrangements valued at $60
each– Total Value $720.00
at TEXAS BLOOMS

2.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

213 N Madison Ave , Mount Pleasant, TX
https://www.facebook.com/DiaTOutfitters/
http://www.diamondtoutfitters.com/

$50 Gift Cards to DIAMOND T OUTFITTERS

3~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1215 N. Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-572-0300

https://www.facebook.com/mountpleasant.autoexpress

Conventional oil changes– Total Value $40.00

Single Axle Brake Jobs– Total Value $141.00

Synthetic Oil Changes — Total Value $87.00

all from AUTO EXPRESS

4.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MATTRESS HEAVEN

200 W Shannon Rd, Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/sulphurspringsmattressheaven/

$1000 Certificate towards M-Lily Mattress

$500 Certificate towards Sealy Mattress

$250 Certificate towards Golden Mattress

5.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

622 Oak Ave, Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/TireTownTX/
https://www.tiretownsulphursprings.com/

$50 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments 

$100 Certificates for Brakes & Alignments  From TIRE TOWN

6~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

1350 Industrial Road
Mount Pleasant, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Mardi-Gras-Seafood-149203815098107/
http://www.mardigrasseafood.com/
$50.00 Certificates to MARDI GRAS SEAFOOD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1209 N Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX

 https://www.facebook.com/TheDogHouseAndCatsToo/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates from

THE DOG HOUSE and Cats too! 

 Total Value $50.00 per pack 

4~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1630 W 16th St. Mt Pleasant, TX

903-717-8209

https://www.facebook.com/BurlysVape/

$50. Gift Certificates from Burly’s Vapes 

5~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC

744 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/

~$50.00 Certificates good towards:
~Dental Cleaning
~Annual Blood Work
~Boarding
~Annual Exam
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~Bath and Nail Trim Package up to $45.00
from Bright Star Veterinary Clinic

 

6~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

4672 W State Highway 154
Yantis, TX

https://www.facebook.com/neonmoonrestaurantandclub/

 $50.00 Certificates for Neon Moon Restaurant & Club

8~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Daingerfield, Naples & Gladewater

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Texas-Tire-and-Brake/133914763326290

https://www.texastireandbrake.com/locations

* Front End Alignments: Total Value $97.37 ea.

* Oil Changes: Total Value $37.93 ea.

* Brake Jobs: Total Value $108.20 ea.

* Leveling Kit: Total Value $433.00 ea.

all from Texas Tire & Brake 

8~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

 

 

 

1620 Rotan Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
www.laquintamtpleasant.com

One Night Stay at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mt Pleasant

Total Value $125.00 ea.

9~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY

2310 N. Jefferson Avenue, Suite A
Mount Pleasant, TX

http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/

Full Course Drivers Ed Certificates at Mt Pleasant Driving Academy 

Total Value $370.00 ea.

10~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

PARKER PERFORMANCE TRAILERS

2703 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX

 http://performancetrailer.com/

6 1/2 ft. x 12 ft. Pipe Top Trailer with Treated Floor,

4 Ft. Ramp Gate, LED Lights, Bulldog Coupler 

from Parker Trailers

Total Value with TT&L: $ 2230.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1428 N Jefferson
Mt Pleasant TX
www.garysgunsandpawn.com
https://www.facebook.com/GaryGunsandPawn/
903-572-6442

$250. 00 Certificates to GARY’S GUN & PAWN

8~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

PLEASANT BOWL

754 E 16th St, Mt Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/mtpleasantbowl/

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates good toward Bowling and Concessions

to Pleasant Bowl  

(alcohol excluded)

Total Value $50.00 ea. per pack

12~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

107 W 16th St,  Mount Pleasant, TX

https://www.facebook.com/Texan-Horse-Supply-196043717231511/

Texan Horse Supply 

13~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

GLENN’S TREE SERVICE

Mt Vernon, TX

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008360103230

$500 Certificates towards tree removal or stump grinding

by Glenn’s Tree Service

Total value: $500 ea.

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

 

Hours
Thu – Fri
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sat
12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sun
12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

741 County Road 2920, Pittsburg, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/VaughansCatfish/

$50 Gift Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish

                                            on Lake Bob Sandlin

17~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

409 S Greer Blvd, Pittsburg, TX      &       305 Main St, Mt Vernon, TX

http://texascountryfarmsupply.com/

https://www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply/

 

 

 

All From Texas Country Farm Supply  

18~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

218 E. First Street, Hughes Springs, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/thepaintedpetalbyamie/

Two Pack of $25. Gift Certificates to The Painted Petal

Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack 

19~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

106 N. Houston Street, Mount Vernon, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/kensalscuckoonest/

www.KenSalsAsianFusion.com

$50 Gift Certificates, good towards food only, 

to Ken Sal’s Cuckoo Nest

 

21~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE 

903-204-0960

8 Yard Load of Top Soil

Delivery Included within Titus and Morris Counties only

Total Value $200 ea.

from Cheek Brothers Dozer Service

22~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MT. PLEASANT METAL WORKS 

1440 Nicholson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Pleasant-Metal-Works-162144873861182/

$100.00 Gift Certificates  to Metal Works

23~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

24~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

210 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX

www.themagicscoop.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicScoop/

5 pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Magic Scoop General Store 

Total Value: $50.00 ea. per pack  

25~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

800 Jefferson St, Sulphur Springs, TX

903-335-5441

https://www.facebook.com/Celebratetreasures/ 

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Celebration Antiques 

26~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



27~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 




 


EAST TEXAS LINE-X 


     1315 Industrial Dr., Sulphur Springs, TX


http://www.linex.com/us/east-texas-line-x-F0198


Spray on Bed Liner – Long Bed Truck from East Texas Line-X


Retail Value: $535.84 (tax included) 


29~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


GAS & SUPPLY 


1677 US Hwy 69, Mineola


319 Hwy 24, Campbell


$100.00 Certificates (good towards Propane) 


from Gas & Supply 


30~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




1081 Loop 179, Pittsburg, TX


https://www.facebook.com/RandRMarine/


http://www.rrmarinetx.com/


$100.00 Gift Certificates towards Accessories 


from R & R Marin


31~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




50 County Road 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-572-5935

https://www.facebook.com/camplangston/

https://www.camplangston.org/


A Week of Day Camp at Camp Langston


Total Value: $125.00


32~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


DAINGERFIELD FLOWER MILL 




1310 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, TX


http://www.daingerfieldflowermill.com/


https://www.facebook.com/Daingerfield-Flower-Mill-140395945982972/


2 PACK OF $25.00 Gift Certificates to Daingerfield Flower Mill 


Total Value $50.00 per pk. 


33~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 




34~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 


 


 




36~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




2999 State HWY 11, Pittsburg, TX


https://www.facebook.com/Big-Earls-265003033568033/


$50.00 Gift Certificates to Big Earls Bait, Tackle & Galley Café


37~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




2504 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX


https://www.facebook.com/HamptonMountPleasantTX/


http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com


$125.00 Gift Certificates to Hampton Inn and Suites 


38~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 






https://www.facebook.com/themarinalcs/


4445 FM 2723, Mt Vernon, TX


2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to The Marina at Lake Cypress Springs 


(good for food purchase only, excludes alcohol)  


       Total Value: $50.00 per pk. 


40~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




1216 N Jefferson, Mt Pleasant TX


shumatefloors.com/ 


https://www.facebook.com/ShumateFloorcovering/


$500. Certificates Towards Flooring to Shumate Floor Covering 


(Materials: Carpet, Tile or Laminate)


42~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 




~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX


903-334-7401


https://www.facebook.com/thetexarkanagolfranch/


4 pack of $25.00 Golf Round Gift Cards for Texarkana Golf Ranch 


green fees only…valid any day.  


Total value $100.00 per pk.


43~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 


 






44~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 


 


WINFIELD CAFE 


105 E 7th St, Winfield, TX.


903-524-2138


$50.00  Gift Certificates to Winfield Café 


46~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




918 Hwy 37 S., Mt Vernon, TX


https://www.facebook.com/mountvernonautolube/


$50.00 Gift Certificates to Mt Vernon Auto Lube 


47~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




1321 W Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX


https://www.facebook.com/thesignexpress/


https://www.thesignexpress.com/


$100.00 Gift Certificates to The Sign Express


48~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




7565 Farm Road 275 S , Miller Grove, Texas


https://www.facebook.com/Staceysfishfry/


2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates to Stacey’s Fish Fry


Total Value $50.00 per pk. 


49~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




 




All From the National Wild Turkey Federation


all pictures are at the radio station to view/ pick up


50~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


51~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




1124 Church St.,  Sulphur Springs, Texas


https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/


2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Sharon’s BBQ and Grub House 


Total Value $50.00 per pk. 


52~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 


 




15244 Texas Highway 11 E,  Pickton, Texas


https://www.facebook.com/Fosters-Place-Restaurant-Pub-1206524059373167/


2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates to Foster’s Place 


Total Value: $50.00 per pk. 


54~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




213 North Madison Ave,  Mount Pleasant, Texas


https://www.facebook.com/HooversJewelry/


$100.00 Gift Certificates to Hoover’s Jewelry! 


55~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




2016 TX-11 West, Hughes Springs, TX

706 East Houston Street, Linden, Texas

1740 US Highway 59 South, Jefferson, Texas


https://www.facebook.com/TricoLumber/


http://www.tricolumber.com/


 


 


 


****************************************************


 


 


all from Trico Lumber 


56~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


PITTSBURG TRACTOR




1893 US Highway 271 N., Pittsburg, Texas


https://www.pittsburgtractor.com


https://www.facebook.com/Pittsburg-Tractor


$100.00 Service Certificates good for parts and labor on equipment sold by Pittsburg Tractor 


They carry Kubota, Land Pride, Bush Hog, Vermeer, STIHL and Husqvarna products


58~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~




640 Airport Rd., Sulphur Springs, Texas


http://outdoorpower-ss.com/


https://www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Power-Products


 






all from Outdoor Power Products


59~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


 


*********************************************************************


 


 




										
									

								
								
								
				 




				

			

		

		
		
				
				
		
						
		

			

			

		

			
			
			
					
		
				










		
	


	

	




			
				

				




	

		

