Bids For Bargains: Paris Items

What are Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses.

The auction is broadcast live on KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, and Mix 107.7.

When are Bids for Bargains?

Our on-air Bids for Bargains Auction for 2019 is this Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen during the auction and call 903-785-1068 when the item you are interested in is being auctioned!

Bids for Bargains Auction Items are listed below:

For more details give us a call at 903-785-1068

2711 E. Price St., Paris, TX

https://www.facebook.com/LivingWaterBooks/

$50.00 Certificates towards items in the

LIVING WATER BOOK STORE

5475 Lamar Road Reno, TX

rockinlmusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/rockinlmusicandrecording/

Loar LH 319 BK Hollow Body Electric Guitar from ROCKIN’ L MUSIC

Retail Value: $650.00

Scott’s Collision & Repair

2260 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

(903) 785-2524

https://scottscollisionrepair.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ScottsCollisionRepair/

Spray on Bed Liner (Buller Liner) from SCOTT’S COLLISION REPAIR

Total Value: $425.00

265 1st ST. SW. Paris, TX

https://www.facebook.com/UncleABBQ/

$25.00 Certificates towards BBQ from PHAT PHIL’S BBQ

BROADHEAD BARN ARCHERY

PRO SHOP

6335 Lamar Road Reno, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/BroadheadBarn

http://www.broadheadbarn.com/

Real tree Extra Green Legend Series LS6 Crossbow from BROADHEAD BARN

Total Value $974.24

Click here for more pics and details

broadhead barn cross bow

903.491.2057

On the Corner of Collegiate and Lamar

https://www.facebook.com/Taco-City-Fine-Mexican-Food

5 Pack of $10.00 Gift Cards to TACO CITY FINE MEXICAN FOOD TRUCK

Total Value $50.00

PARIS FRAGRANCES

230 N. Collegiate Dr. Paris, TX

theparisfragrances.com

$50.00 Certificates towards Perfume, Body Lotion or Cologne at PARIS FAGRANCES

CHANTU CUSTOM FRAMES

230 N Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX 75460

(903) 784-2591

$100.00 Certificates to CHANTU CUSTOM FRAMES

1587 Clarksville St, Paris, TX

(903) 785-0451

http://www.scotts-jewelry.com/

Men’s watch- Seiko Total Value: $460.06

Women’s watch- pulsar Total Value $135.32

from SCOTT’S JEWELRY

3594 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

(903) 609-8802

https://www.facebook.com/SweetFrogParisTX/?rf=214073492271114

https://sweetfrog.com

5/$5.00 (bundled) Gift Cards to SWEET FROG – – Total Value $25.00

SUPERIOR WHEEL AND TIRE

3102 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK 74743

Phone: (580) 326-2500

https://www.facebook.com/SUPERIORHUGO/

New Set Hankook Tires/any size/ Includes installation

From SUPERIOR WHEEL & TIRE ~~Total Value $1540.00

(903) 517-3227

https://www.facebook.com/Mfox261/

http://foxstumpgrinding.com

$50.00 Stump Grinding Certificates from

FOX STUMP GRINDING & LAND CLEARING

PREMIER Teeth Whitening

Creating Confident Smiles

2401 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas

(Located inside Simply Dash Boutique)

903.851.4002

Teeth Whitening Packages – Retail Cost $100.00 each

903-783-1181

1335 19th SW, Paris, TX

https://www.facebook.com/pages/La-Vella-Airosa/115975905097678

$25.00 Gift Certificates to La Bella Airosa

580.579.9775

4225 Lamar Ave, Ste D, Paris, TX

https://www.facebook.com/theblissfulbrows/

2 Microblading Sessions – Retail Cost $225.00 each

from Blissful Brows

903.706.5143

2805 Clarksville St., Paris Texas

www.geardownbikes.com

https://www.facebook.com/GearDownBikesParis/

Specialized P20 Pro Series, White With Purple, BMX Bike

Retail Cost – $761.00

207 Lamar Ave

Paris, Texas

(903) 706-5200

http://www.davidhousejewelry.com

https://www.facebook.com/davidhousejewelry/

$500 Gift Certificates

BLOW IT UP INFLATABLES

&

PARTY RENTALS



903-517-2520

https://www.facebook.com/BlowItUpPartyRentals/

$250 Gift Certificates towards Inflatables Rental –

all day rental and includes set up and take down

by Blow It Up Inflatables and Party Rentals

ELITE YOGA

Elite Dance Academy: 201 N. Collegiate Dr. #375 Paris, Texas

&

Brew La La— The Mill: TX-24 Cooper, TX

https://www.facebook.com/parisyogababe/

$40 Gift Certificates for a Month of Unlimited Yoga Classes

with Elite Yoga at the Paris and/or Cooper locations

$1000.00 Gift Certificates for 150 Feet of Gutter, Plus Down Spouts

from Gutter Pros!

PARIS FREIGHT SALES

1657 N. Main Street Paris, TX

http://paristxfurniture.com

https://www.facebook.com/parisfreightsales/

Rustic Murphy Bed from Paris Freight Sales

Retail Value: $974.25

1528 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

www.schollbrosbbq.net

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Scholl-Brothers-Bar-B-Q

$50 Gift Certificates to Scholl Brothers Bar-B-Que

3100 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

www.washmasters.net

$50 Carwash Gift Cards to Wash Masters Carwash

PARIS JEWELERS, INC

201 N. Collegiate Dr. Paris, TX

parisjewelersinc.com

*$50 Gift Certificates towards jewelry or watch repairs OR

to purchase jewelry or watches.

*$100.00 Gift Certificates towards purchasing jewelry or watches

from Paris Jewelers

1200 West Front Street Blossom, TX

https://www.facebook.com/savorysisters/

https://www.savorysisterscatering.com/

Gift Certificates for Catering for up to 15 People:

(includes) Baked Rosemary Chicken Dinner Party for 15 People



by Savory Sisters Catering

$195.00 Total Value ea.

(one certificate per party please)

20 N Plaza, Paris, TX

http://spanglersparis.com

$50 Gift Certificates to Spangler’s

Mulberry Creek Nursery –

903.784.0146

4645 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas

https://www.mulberrycreeknurseryandlandscaping.net/

https://www.facebook.com/mulberrycreeknursery

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Mulberry Creek Nursery

903.785.9115

2315 N Main St Paris, Texas

http://parisroadhouse.com/

https://www.facebook.com/roadhousefamilydiner/

$25.00 Gift Certificates to the Road House Family Diner

903.739.2955

10 Clarksville Street Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Jaxx-Burgers

https://locu.com/places/jaxx-gourmet-burgers-paris-us/

$25.00 gift certificates to Jaxx Gourmet Burgers

903.905.4467

25 N Main Street Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/timefliesparistx/

$25.00 Gift Certificates from Time Flies Bar & Grill

903.715.2604

401 North Main St Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/thedetailshop75460/

Complete Auto Detail – Retail Value: $150.00 each

at the The Detail Shop / R&S Auto Sales –

903.784.3483

110 S Collegiate Dr. Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Familyfitnessparis/

6 Month Platinum Individual Memberships at Nautilus Family Fitness Center

– Retail $250.00 ea.

903.784.7555

939 S Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/thewickedappleparis/

$10.00 Gift Certificates to The Wicked Apple

903.737.9119

1001 S Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/The-Cozy-Cappuccino

$10.00 Gift Certificates to The Cozy Cappuccino

903.737.1913

1122 East Austin St. Paris, Texas

https://www.parismedspa.com/

Osmosis Body Sculpting Treatments – Retail Value: $150.00 each

at Paris Med Spa !

903.785.3176

1775 Clarksville St Paris, Texas

http://www.texasoverheadgaragedoor.com/

Liftmaster Garage Door Opener from Texas Overhead Door (includes installation) – Retail Value: $350.00

ANYTIME FITNESS

3380 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX

Open 24 hours

(903) 784-8824

https://www.facebook.com/paristxanytimefitness/

6 Month Memberships to Anytime Fitness Retail Value $420.00

2601 North Main, Paris Texas

903-783-1250

www.271trailers.com

6470 US Highway 271 N

Powderly, Texas 75473

(903) 732-3308

https://www.facebook.com/gettin.place.7/

$200.00 Gift Certificates to The Gettin’ Place

3820 N Main St, Paris Texas

903-737-8494

www.c4buildings.com

https://www.facebook.com/C4ConstructionAndPortableBuildings/

from C4 Construction & Portable Buildings

CREATIVE CAKES AND CATERING

1411 Lamar Ave Paris Texas

903-249-5033

https://www.facebook.com/Creative-Cakes-and-Catering-by-Joanie-1730765197224525/

$50 Gift Certificates from Creative Cakes and Catering

PINE RIDGE GOLF COURSE



5615 Pine Mill Road Paris Texas

903-785-8076

www.golfatpineridge.com

https://www.facebook.com/PineRidgeGolfTX/

Six Months Memberships to Pine Ridge Golf Course

Retail Value: $500 ea.

DOCTORS CREEK MARINE

1710 Clarksville St Paris Texas

903-783-0059

https://www.facebook.com/doctorscreekmarine/

Boat Service Packages from Doctor’s Creek Marine

Retail Value: $250 ea.

850 Bonham St., Paris Texas

903-783-1560

https://www.facebook.com/JA-Paris-Tire-Shop

1 Set of Nexen 215 60r16 Truck Tires

from J&A Paris Tire Shop Retail Value $700

3925 US-82, Paris Texas

903-982-6901

http://www.82lawn.com

https://www.facebook.com/82lawnandequipment/

from 82 Lawn & Equipment

2026 N Main Paris Texas

903-401-5301

www.greenmachinerentals.com

Equipment Rentals from Green Machine Rentals

Valued at $250 ea.

3800 Lamar Ave Paris Texas

903-785-2886

https://www.facebook.com/deepsouthglassinc/

*1 Full Pickup tint (includes four side glasses and brow)

Retail Value: $259.80

from Deep South Glass and More

OOH LA LA SALON & BOUTIQUE

116 n Broadway St., Hugo Ok

580-326-1400

*Solid Hair Colors Retail Value: $65 ea.

*Men’s Haircuts Retail Value: $10 ea.

*Women’s Haircuts Retail Value: $25. ea

*One Month of Unlimited Tanning Retail Value: $30 ea.

*Spray on tans Retail Value: $35 ea.

*Waxing Retail Value: $10 ea.

all from Ooh La La Salon & Boutique

3955 Lamar Ave, Paris Texas

903-784-4700

https://www.facebook.com/Wingstop

www.wingstop.ololite.com

$50 Gift Certificates from Wing Stop

3505 NE Loop 286 Paris, Tx

https://www.facebook.com/therubclubparistx/

https://www.massageparistexas.com/

1/2 Hour Massages from The Rub Club

Retail Value: $27 ea.

1025 Deshong Dr., Paris, Texas

https://www.facebook.com/Paris-Fitness-and-Aquatics

http://www.pfaparis.com/

6 Month Memberships to Paris Fitness & Aquatics

(joining fee included) Retail Value: $344.00 ea.

DANNY BOOTH IRON WORKS

Paris,TX

903-517-9300

https://www.facebook.com/dannyboothironworks/

