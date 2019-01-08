Bids For Bargains: Paris Items

What are Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses.
The auction is broadcast live on KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, and Mix 107.7.
When are Bids for Bargains?
Our on-air Bids for Bargains Auction for 2019 is this Saturday, February 9, from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm.
How do I bid on an item?
Just listen during the auction and call 903-785-1068 when the item you are interested in is being auctioned!
Bids for Bargains Auction Items are listed below:
For more details give us a call at 903-785-1068
2711 E. Price St., Paris, TX
https://www.facebook.com/LivingWaterBooks/
$50.00 Certificates towards items in the
LIVING WATER BOOK STORE
5475 Lamar Road Reno, TX
rockinlmusic.com
https://www.facebook.com/rockinlmusicandrecording/
Loar LH 319 BK Hollow Body Electric Guitar from ROCKIN’ L MUSIC
Retail Value: $650.00
Scott’s Collision & Repair
2260 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460
(903) 785-2524
https://scottscollisionrepair.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ScottsCollisionRepair/
Spray on Bed Liner (Buller Liner) from SCOTT’S COLLISION REPAIR
Total Value: $425.00
265 1st ST. SW. Paris, TX
https://www.facebook.com/UncleABBQ/
$25.00 Certificates towards BBQ from PHAT PHIL’S BBQ
BROADHEAD BARN ARCHERY
PRO SHOP
6335 Lamar Road Reno, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/BroadheadBarn
http://www.broadheadbarn.com/
Real tree Extra Green Legend Series LS6 Crossbow from BROADHEAD BARN
Total Value $974.24
Click here for more pics and details
903.491.2057
On the Corner of Collegiate and Lamar
https://www.facebook.com/Taco-City-Fine-Mexican-Food
5 Pack of $10.00 Gift Cards to TACO CITY FINE MEXICAN FOOD TRUCK
Total Value $50.00
PARIS FRAGRANCES
230 N. Collegiate Dr. Paris, TX
theparisfragrances.com
$50.00 Certificates towards Perfume, Body Lotion or Cologne at PARIS FAGRANCES
CHANTU CUSTOM FRAMES
230 N Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX 75460
(903) 784-2591
$100.00 Certificates to CHANTU CUSTOM FRAMES
1587 Clarksville St, Paris, TX
(903) 785-0451
http://www.scotts-jewelry.com/
Men’s watch- Seiko Total Value: $460.06
Women’s watch- pulsar Total Value $135.32
from SCOTT’S JEWELRY
3594 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX
(903) 609-8802
https://www.facebook.com/SweetFrogParisTX/?rf=214073492271114
5/$5.00 (bundled) Gift Cards to SWEET FROG – – Total Value $25.00
SUPERIOR WHEEL AND TIRE
3102 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK 74743
Phone: (580) 326-2500
https://www.facebook.com/SUPERIORHUGO/
New Set Hankook Tires/any size/ Includes installation
From SUPERIOR WHEEL & TIRE ~~Total Value $1540.00
(903) 517-3227
https://www.facebook.com/Mfox261/
$50.00 Stump Grinding Certificates from
FOX STUMP GRINDING & LAND CLEARING
PREMIER Teeth Whitening
Creating Confident Smiles
2401 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas
(Located inside Simply Dash Boutique)
903.851.4002
Teeth Whitening Packages – Retail Cost $100.00 each
903-783-1181
1335 19th SW, Paris, TX
https://www.facebook.com/pages/La-Vella-Airosa/115975905097678
$25.00 Gift Certificates to La Bella Airosa
580.579.9775
4225 Lamar Ave, Ste D, Paris, TX
https://www.facebook.com/theblissfulbrows/
2 Microblading Sessions – Retail Cost $225.00 each
from Blissful Brows
903.706.5143
2805 Clarksville St., Paris Texas
https://www.facebook.com/GearDownBikesParis/
Specialized P20 Pro Series, White With Purple, BMX Bike
Retail Cost – $761.00
207 Lamar Ave
Paris, Texas
(903) 706-5200
http://www.davidhousejewelry.com
https://www.facebook.com/davidhousejewelry/
$500 Gift Certificates
BLOW IT UP INFLATABLES
&
PARTY RENTALS
903-517-2520
https://www.facebook.com/BlowItUpPartyRentals/
$250 Gift Certificates towards Inflatables Rental –
all day rental and includes set up and take down
by Blow It Up Inflatables and Party Rentals
ELITE YOGA
Elite Dance Academy: 201 N. Collegiate Dr. #375 Paris, Texas
&
Brew La La— The Mill: TX-24 Cooper, TX
https://www.facebook.com/parisyogababe/
$40 Gift Certificates for a Month of Unlimited Yoga Classes
with Elite Yoga at the Paris and/or Cooper locations
$1000.00 Gift Certificates for 150 Feet of Gutter, Plus Down Spouts
from Gutter Pros!
PARIS FREIGHT SALES
1657 N. Main Street Paris, TX
https://www.facebook.com/parisfreightsales/
Rustic Murphy Bed from Paris Freight Sales
Retail Value: $974.25
1528 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX
www.schollbrosbbq.net
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Scholl-Brothers-Bar-B-Q
$50 Gift Certificates to Scholl Brothers Bar-B-Que
3100 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460
www.washmasters.net
$50 Carwash Gift Cards to Wash Masters Carwash
PARIS JEWELERS, INC
201 N. Collegiate Dr. Paris, TX
parisjewelersinc.com
*$50 Gift Certificates towards jewelry or watch repairs OR
to purchase jewelry or watches.
*$100.00 Gift Certificates towards purchasing jewelry or watches
from Paris Jewelers
1200 West Front Street Blossom, TX
https://www.facebook.com/savorysisters/
https://www.savorysisterscatering.com/
Gift Certificates for Catering for up to 15 People:
(includes) Baked Rosemary Chicken Dinner Party for 15 People
by Savory Sisters Catering
$195.00 Total Value ea.
(one certificate per party please)
20 N Plaza, Paris, TX
$50 Gift Certificates to Spangler’s
Mulberry Creek Nursery –
903.784.0146
4645 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas
https://www.mulberrycreeknurseryandlandscaping.net/
https://www.facebook.com/mulberrycreeknursery
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Mulberry Creek Nursery
903.785.9115
2315 N Main St Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/roadhousefamilydiner/
$25.00 Gift Certificates to the Road House Family Diner
903.739.2955
10 Clarksville Street Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Jaxx-Burgers
https://locu.com/places/jaxx-gourmet-burgers-paris-us/
$25.00 gift certificates to Jaxx Gourmet Burgers
903.905.4467
25 N Main Street Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/timefliesparistx/
$25.00 Gift Certificates from Time Flies Bar & Grill
903.715.2604
401 North Main St Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/thedetailshop75460/
Complete Auto Detail – Retail Value: $150.00 each
at the The Detail Shop / R&S Auto Sales –
903.784.3483
110 S Collegiate Dr. Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Familyfitnessparis/
6 Month Platinum Individual Memberships at Nautilus Family Fitness Center
– Retail $250.00 ea.
903.784.7555
939 S Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/thewickedappleparis/
$10.00 Gift Certificates to The Wicked Apple
903.737.9119
1001 S Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/The-Cozy-Cappuccino
$10.00 Gift Certificates to The Cozy Cappuccino
903.737.1913
1122 East Austin St. Paris, Texas
Osmosis Body Sculpting Treatments – Retail Value: $150.00 each
at Paris Med Spa !
903.785.3176
1775 Clarksville St Paris, Texas
http://www.texasoverheadgaragedoor.com/
Liftmaster Garage Door Opener from Texas Overhead Door (includes installation) – Retail Value: $350.00
ANYTIME FITNESS
3380 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX
Open 24 hours
(903) 784-8824
https://www.facebook.com/paristxanytimefitness/
6 Month Memberships to Anytime Fitness Retail Value $420.00
2601 North Main, Paris Texas
903-783-1250
6470 US Highway 271 N
Powderly, Texas 75473
(903) 732-3308
https://www.facebook.com/gettin.place.7/
$200.00 Gift Certificates to The Gettin’ Place
3820 N Main St, Paris Texas
903-737-8494
https://www.facebook.com/C4ConstructionAndPortableBuildings/
from C4 Construction & Portable Buildings
CREATIVE CAKES AND CATERING
1411 Lamar Ave Paris Texas
903-249-5033
https://www.facebook.com/Creative-Cakes-and-Catering-by-Joanie-1730765197224525/
$50 Gift Certificates from Creative Cakes and Catering
PINE RIDGE GOLF COURSE
5615 Pine Mill Road Paris Texas
903-785-8076
www.golfatpineridge.com
https://www.facebook.com/PineRidgeGolfTX/
Six Months Memberships to Pine Ridge Golf Course
Retail Value: $500 ea.
DOCTORS CREEK MARINE
1710 Clarksville St Paris Texas
903-783-0059
https://www.facebook.com/doctorscreekmarine/
Boat Service Packages from Doctor’s Creek Marine
Retail Value: $250 ea.
850 Bonham St., Paris Texas
903-783-1560
https://www.facebook.com/JA-Paris-Tire-Shop
1 Set of Nexen 215 60r16 Truck Tires
from J&A Paris Tire Shop Retail Value $700
3925 US-82, Paris Texas
903-982-6901
https://www.facebook.com/82lawnandequipment/
from 82 Lawn & Equipment
2026 N Main Paris Texas
903-401-5301
Equipment Rentals from Green Machine Rentals
Valued at $250 ea.
3800 Lamar Ave Paris Texas
903-785-2886
https://www.facebook.com/deepsouthglassinc/
*1 Full Pickup tint (includes four side glasses and brow)
Retail Value: $259.80
from Deep South Glass and More
OOH LA LA SALON & BOUTIQUE
116 n Broadway St., Hugo Ok
580-326-1400
*Solid Hair Colors Retail Value: $65 ea.
*Men’s Haircuts Retail Value: $10 ea.
*Women’s Haircuts Retail Value: $25. ea
*One Month of Unlimited Tanning Retail Value: $30 ea.
*Spray on tans Retail Value: $35 ea.
*Waxing Retail Value: $10 ea.
all from Ooh La La Salon & Boutique
3955 Lamar Ave, Paris Texas
903-784-4700
https://www.facebook.com/Wingstop
$50 Gift Certificates from Wing Stop
3505 NE Loop 286 Paris, Tx
https://www.facebook.com/therubclubparistx/
https://www.massageparistexas.com/
1/2 Hour Massages from The Rub Club
Retail Value: $27 ea.
1025 Deshong Dr., Paris, Texas
https://www.facebook.com/Paris-Fitness-and-Aquatics
6 Month Memberships to Paris Fitness & Aquatics
(joining fee included) Retail Value: $344.00 ea.
DANNY BOOTH IRON WORKS
Paris,TX
903-517-9300
https://www.facebook.com/dannyboothironworks/
