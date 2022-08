The championship game for the Big 12 Football Conference will remain in Arlington for a few more years. The conference has announced it has reached a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to keep the game there through 2025. New Commissioner Brett Yormark says the environment at the stadium along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! Entertainment district provide “a best-in-class football experience”. The deal will keep the game in Arlington one season after U-T and O-U leave the Big 12.