THe Oklahoma Department of Corrections had 350 job vacancies in June of last year, and currently that number has jumped to more than 900. In an attempt to alleviate the shortage of employees, the ODOC has enacted major pay raises. Correctional Officers will get a 30% pay hike, pardon and parole officers 20 percent, medical staff who are licensed, will receive a 16 percent pay increase and all others 4percent.