A pickup killed the mother of a Big Sandy ISD student Wednesday morning after the driver failed to stop for a school bus at about 6:30 on Hwy 155 just outside of Big Sandy. State Troopers say the child’s mother was standing near the bus with a flashlight, helping children get on the bus. That is when a man in a pickup failed to stop for the bus and hit the woman. Officials pronounced her at the scene. Jimmy Lee Hewitt was arrested and transported to the Upshur County Jail.