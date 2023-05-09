Big Tex Scholarship Program Awards More Than $1.3 Million to Texas Students

Since its establishment in 1992, the Big Tex® Scholarship Program has continued to uphold the State Fair’s nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement. We are proud to announce another year of supporting Texas students through scholarships towards furthering their education, with the State Fair of Texas awarding more than $1.3 million in new college scholarships this year. We are awarding 222 scholarships to deserving students across the Lone Star State: 97 Juanita Craft Scholarships to Dallas ISD students, 116 Youth Livestock Scholarships to students throughout Texas, five Seasonal Employee Scholarships, one Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, one Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship, and two Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarships.

In its 31-year history, the Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to more than 3,000 students for a program total of more than $17.4 million. Honoring the legacy of South Dallas resident and civil rights activist Juanita Craft, each year, the State Fair awards college scholarships to selected applicants from six Dallas ISD high schools surrounding the Fair Park area – Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Madison, Lincoln, North Dallas, and Woodrow Wilson high schools. In addition, the State Fair awards scholarships to select applicants across the state who have participated in youth livestock competitions at the State Fair of Texas. The Seasonal Employee Scholarship serves as a thank you to the Fair’s seasonal employees for their hard work and dedication to the State Fair of Texas – both qualified seasonal employees and their dependents are eligible for this opportunity.

“To be awarded as a 2023 Big Tex Scholar, I feel incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity. I feel honored to be considered by an organization that dedicates so much to students’ education,” said Katie Kha, 2023 Big Tex Juanita Craft recipient from North Dallas High School. “This scholarship will help fund my future studies at Texas Woman’s University and help me reach my career goals.”

“Receiving the 2023 Big Tex Scholar scholarship is a dream come true for me,” said Elvin Johnson, 2023 Big Tex Seasonal Employee recipient, son to a seasonal coupon sales Tex-team member. “Finances have always been a challenge in pursuing my educational aspirations. This scholarship has provided me with the financial assistance that I needed to pursue my studies and achieve my academic goals.” Elvin plans to attend Richland College and major in animation.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as a Big Tex Scholarship recipient. I participated in stock showing for eight years and I was able to learn countless lessons that will be very helpful to me in the future,” said 2023 Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholar Braxton Angeley of Shamrock, Texas. “I love showing, and I will miss being a part of it but receiving this scholarship helps me start the next chapter of my life. This scholarship will help me pay for my college education and I will be able to get an Agribusiness degree and one day own my own business.” Braxton plans to attend West Texas A&M University.

A total of 97 graduating seniors from six Dallas ISD high schools were awarded the State Fair of Texas Juanita Craft Scholarship, including:

