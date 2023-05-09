Big Tex Scholarship Program Awards More Than $1.3 Million to Texas Students

In its 31-year history, the Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to more than 3,000 students for a program total of more than $17.4 million. Honoring the legacy of South Dallas resident and civil rights activist Juanita Craft, each year, the State Fair awards college scholarships to selected applicants from six Dallas ISD high schools surrounding the Fair Park area – Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Madison, Lincoln, North Dallas, and Woodrow Wilson high schools. In addition, the State Fair awards scholarships to select applicants across the state who have participated in youth livestock competitions at the State Fair of Texas. The Seasonal Employee Scholarship serves as a thank you to the Fair’s seasonal employees for their hard work and dedication to the State Fair of Texas – both qualified seasonal employees and their dependents are eligible for this opportunity.
“To be awarded as a 2023 Big Tex Scholar, I feel incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity. I feel honored to be considered by an organization that dedicates so much to students’ education,” said Katie Kha, 2023 Big Tex Juanita Craft recipient from North Dallas High School. “This scholarship will help fund my future studies at Texas Woman’s University and help me reach my career goals.”
“Receiving the 2023 Big Tex Scholar scholarship is a dream come true for me,” said Elvin Johnson, 2023 Big Tex Seasonal Employee recipient, son to a seasonal coupon sales Tex-team member. “Finances have always been a challenge in pursuing my educational aspirations. This scholarship has provided me with the financial assistance that I needed to pursue my studies and achieve my academic goals.” Elvin plans to attend Richland College and major in animation.
“I am extremely honored to be selected as a Big Tex Scholarship recipient. I participated in stock showing for eight years and I was able to learn countless lessons that will be very helpful to me in the future,” said 2023 Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholar Braxton Angeley of Shamrock, Texas. “I love showing, and I will miss being a part of it but receiving this scholarship helps me start the next chapter of my life. This scholarship will help me pay for my college education and I will be able to get an Agribusiness degree and one day own my own business.” Braxton plans to attend West Texas A&M University.
A total of 97 graduating seniors from six Dallas ISD high schools were awarded the State Fair of Texas Juanita Craft Scholarship, including:
Five recipients were awarded the State Fair of Texas Seasonal Employee Scholarship, including:
A total of 116 Youth Livestock Scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from across the Lone Star State, including:
Recipients receive a $6,000 grant, renewable each semester if the student meets the criteria for renewal. Students must attend an accredited college, university, or trade school within the state of Texas. To qualify for scholarship renewal, recipients must enroll in and pass a minimum of 12 hours each semester. In addition, recipients must achieve a minimum 2.5 GPA in their first semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for every semester thereafter.
The State Fair also awards several ancillary scholarships where outstanding students are awarded an additional $6,000 over four years to combine with the initial awarded $6,000 scholarship, for a grand total of $12,000 to put towards higher education.
Receiving this year’s Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, Landen Schertz embodies the qualities of a strong leader in agriculture education.
Awarded to a strong leader and graduating senior from Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, this year’s recipient of the Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship is Jessica Hyde.
The Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding sophomore in the Big Tex Scholarship Program with the highest GPA. This year’s recipients are Youth Livestock Scholar, Dane Sullivan and Juanita Craft Scholar, Natalie Rosas.
The Fair congratulates all of these deserving scholars on their personal and academic achievements and is excited to support them in pursuing their aspirations for higher education and the future of Texan youth. Local scholarship recipients and their families will enjoy an awards fair hosted by the State Fair of Texas, celebrating the 2023 Scholars and all their accomplishments.