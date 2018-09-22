Deadline Approaching to Enter Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

AUSTIN— Looking for an opportunity to fill a hole in this year’s hunting calendar without breaking the bank? Hunters hoping for a chance at winning premium guided hunt packages through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Big Time Texas Hunts program have just three weeks left to enter. Monday, Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline.

Hunters can enter to win any of 10 exciting premium guided hunt packages in this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts drawing. All lodging and food are included and most of the packages allow winners to bring friends along to hunt. There are packages to hunt bighorn sheep, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, alligator, waterfowl, upland game birds, wild hog and exotics.

New this year is an opportunity to hunt nilgai antelope in South Texas. The nilgai antelope – also called the “blue bull” – is a massive big game animal from Southeast Asia that was introduced onto the famed King Ranch during the late 1920s. These impressive animals now thrive on the grasslands of South Texas where mature males can tip the scales at 700 pounds. Not only are nilgai huge they are also a challenge to hunt. Their keen eyesight, hearing, and sense of smell make them sensitive to predators and they spook easily.

“Big Time Texas Hunts allows everyone a chance to win unique hunting packages that are out of reach for most Texans. Beyond this, hunters can feel good about purchasing entries because all of the money raised is earmarked for wildlife conservation and public hunting projects,” said Justin Dreibelbis, TPWD Private Lands, and Public Hunting Program Director.

Big Time Texas Hunts raises over $600,000 each year for wildlife research, habitat conservation efforts, and public hunting programs in Texas. Over $8 million has been raised since the program began in 1998.

Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online, under the “Hunting” category, for $9 each or for $10 each at license retailers, or by phone at (800) 895-4248. Call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but unlimited items can be purchased (such as 2018-19 hunting and fishing licenses) during a single transaction for this $5 fee. You are not required to purchase or have a hunting or fishing license to buy Big Time Texas Hunts entries.

Big Time Texas Hunts is made possible with support from Toyota and the Texas Bighorn Society.