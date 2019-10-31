Big Time Texas Hunts Winners Announced

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced the 14 lucky winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts. Winners were random from entries in the drawing.

All told, hunters bought 106,114 Big Time Texas Hunt entries. More than $973,495 in gross sales came in, and proceeds from the drawing go to support wildlife research, habitat management, and public hunting.

“Big Time Texas Hunts continues to be an important conservation fundraiser for TPWD,” said Justin Dreibelbis, TPWD Private Lands, and Public Hunting Program Director. “If a hunter is lucky enough to win, they will experience the hunt of a lifetime. If they don’t, they can feel good knowing the funds from their entry goes directly to wildlife conservation and public access projects on public hunting lands in Texas.”

This year’s winner of the Texas Grand Slam hunting package, Lee Ferguson of Marshall, is making plans for four separate guided hunts for the state’s top four premier big game species – desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn and mule deer.

Following are the other category winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts:

Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt – Carlton Martin, Palmhurst

Nilgai Antelope Safari – Carrie McCoy, Montgomery

Premium Buck Hunt – James Handley III, Campbell

Exotic Safari – Stanley Harris, Cypress

Whitetail Bonanza – John McCall, Arlington; Chris Fields, Corsicana; Phillip Lucky, Waxahachie; Justin Venable, Groesbeck; Darrell Dugas, Nederland

Big Time Bird Hunt – Richard Way, Christoval

Gator Hunt – Gerald Burch, Jr., Bynum

Texas Waterfowl Hunt – George (Kelley) Taylor, Corpus Christi

Wild Hog Adventure – Lance Lang, Minot, ND

We notified all winners. Entries for next year’s Big Time Texas Hunts will go on sale on May 15, 2020.

Big Time Texas Hunts is made possible with support from Toyota and the Texas Bighorn Society.