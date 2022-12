OK (R) Rep. Jim Olsen Dist. 2

Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen R-District 2, filed a bill to lower the legal age to purchase a handgun from 21 to 18. Oklahoma residents 18 and older can legally buy rifles or shotguns. They filed House Bill 1001 as an emergency priority of the next legislative session, which begins on Feb. 6. If passed, the new law would take effect immediately after being signed by the governor.