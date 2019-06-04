Bill Murray’s Pie Adventure in Today’s Hollywood Report

Radar Online claims Meghan Markle is spending her days taking care of her son and online shopping. A source tells the website, “She’s spending a fortune on fancy baby clothes and decorations for the royal crib as well as treats for herself, too. It’s not been easy for her staying cooped up at home. But she’s needed the time to decompress and bond with Archie as well as get into the shape she feels she needs to be in before facing the world. The shopping is by far her biggest vice because she’s avoiding wine or any other vices. She’s got extremely expensive taste. And it’s burning a major hole in her pocket!”

CBS claims a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina held a month-long promotion in May to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and a local children’s hospital. People paid $25 for a pie, which they then threw in the face of a Costco manager. Actor Bill Murray showed up and bought $300 worth of pies before splattering the manager and other employees.

The NY Post claims Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are having relationship trouble. A source tells the newspaper, “Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

A source tells Women’s Day magazine, “Now that the craziness of the movie is over, he’s focusing on his family and Irina is warming back up to him. Bradley realizes he’s got some making up to do. But he’s determined to stick this out.”

Radar Online claims Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is allegedly planning an Avengers-themed bachelor party before he marries Scarlett Johansson. A source tells the website, “Colin and his brother, Casey, are super close, so it’s not surprising that Casey is planning an epic bachelor party, but what is shocking is that the event will be an Avengers theme. Obviously Scarlett is part of the massive billion-dollar franchise, but this party will be cheap, silly and tacky! Think Avengers on a tiny budget. The costumes at this thing will be more like the characters posing with tourists you see on Sunset Boulevard than the real Hollywood movie stars.”

Candace Cameron-Bure tells Entertainment Tonight that none of the Fuller House cast members are talking about Lori Loughlin’s absence from the showdue to her college admissions scandal. “It hasn’t been discussed. I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it.”

Chris Hemsworth jokingly tells The Project TV show that he would marry Matt Damon in order to get him dual citizenship in the United States and Australia. ”I tried to marry him and it was immediately squashed. Don’t really want him there [in Australia]. Kind of steals a little bit of the limelight.”

Chris tells the Daily Telegraph that he is planning to take a break from Hollywood. “This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.”

TV Guide says the Hallmark Channel is releasing two new Christmas movies this summer. “Christmas Camp” is about an advertising executive, who goes to a holiday camp to woo a toy company while “A Merry Christmas Match” is about two people that fall in love at a ski resort.

Hallmark is filming 40 Christmas movies this year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr tells US Weekly that his wife has turned him on to reality TV.“My wife is in control of 95% of the television we watch, which is fine. We watch a lot of Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules and shows like that, so we’re in step with that crowd a little bit. I like Housewives of Atlanta. That’s probably my favorite of the Housewives shows. There’s a couple of them that are pretty good, but Vanderpump Rules is really — Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules both, but [really] Vanderpump Rules has been our go-to for many years and Southern Charm is just down the street. That’s in Charleston.”

In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Brad Pitt is allegedly turning down dates because he does not want to upset Jennifer Aniston. A source tells the magazine, “Brad’s been hit on by stunning women all over the world – famous actresses, businesswoman, regular people he meets in the street and even some who are married! But he’s cautious about throwing himself into anything too soon. His friendship with Jen is really important to him. He’s forging a new relationship with her. It would be a lie to say he didn’t hope it would become romantic again.”