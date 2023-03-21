Bill To Ban COVID Mandates In Texas Legislature

By a vote of 7-3, a Texas Senate committee sent a bill to the full Senate to limit some COVID-related mandates. Senate Bill 29 prohibits mask and vaccine mandates and local governments from shutting down businesses and schools. The bill only applies to COVID-19 and its variants and does not apply to any future unknown viruses. The House has filed an identical measure.
