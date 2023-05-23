Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Bill To End Vehicle Inspections Advances

Texas State Capitol

The Texas Senate voted to advance a bill killing vehicle safety inspections. But, an amendment added would push back the end of examinations until 2025. The amended bill now goes back to the House for consideration. Even if Texas eliminates safety inspections, drivers in major urban areas like the large DFW counties would still need annual emissions inspections, which federal rules mandated.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     