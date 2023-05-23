Bill To End Vehicle Inspections Advances

The Texas Senate voted to advance a bill killing vehicle safety inspections. But, an amendment added would push back the end of examinations until 2025. The amended bill now goes back to the House for consideration. Even if Texas eliminates safety inspections, drivers in major urban areas like the large DFW counties would still need annual emissions inspections, which federal rules mandated.
