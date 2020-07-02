BioNTech And Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Potential In Human Trial

An experimental coronavirus vaccine that the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech are developing triggered more robust immune responses in recipients than those seen in people naturally recovering from an infection in a small study published online Wednesday. The work has not yet been peer-reviewed, and it is still unclear what level of immune response will protect a person from getting sick. Outside scientists praised the company and said the results support moving to a larger clinical trial to test whether the vaccine is safe and effective.