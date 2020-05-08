Bipartisan Group of Texas Lawmakers Pushing Expansion of Vote by Mail

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers are pushing for major changes to the way we run elections.

More than three dozen members of the state house signed on to a letter, demanding that voting by mail be expanded during the coronavirus pandemic. State Rep. Philip Cortez, who co-chairs house committee on elections, wants the state proactively send a mail-in ballot to all voters, whether they ask for one or not.

He said counting the mail in ballots would add days on to the time it takes to crown a winner, but that’s a small price to pay. He added he is not worried about fraud.