Bipartisan House Defends Affordable Care Act

Bipartisan Allred Resolution to Defend the Affordable Care Act Passes U.S. House

Effort Puts U.S. House Back on the Side of the People and Protecting Their Health Care in Federal Court

Washington, D.C. – Today, a House Resolution by Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), passed the U.S. House of Representatives as part of Title III of the Rules package (H. Res. 6). The Allred Resolution authorizes the House to intervene as a party in the Texas lawsuit seeking to undermine the Affordable Care Act. The resolution passed with bipartisan support by a margin of 235-192.

“This resolution puts the U.S. House of Representatives back on the side of the American people,” said Allred. “I made a promise to North Texans that I will fight every day to defend their health care, including the protections for those with pre-existing conditions. The American people need to know that Congress is on their side, and we are working together to protect the progress we have made, and work to lower costs for everyone. This resolution is a first, but important step in that effort.”

Watch Allred speak on his resolution, where he told the health care story of Natalie Cortez, a North Texan, on the House floor here: https://youtu.be/SayMHsdcJSo (*video download available here*)

Background:

In December, a federal district court judge in Texas ruled in favor of Republicans, issuing a stayed decision that would strike down the entirety of the Affordable Care Act. It would include protections for people with pre-existing conditions, the ban on lifetime or annual limits on health coverage, the Medicaid expansion, and health insurance affordability tax credits, young adults’ ability to remain on their parents’ insurance until age 26, and more.