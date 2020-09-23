Birx Visits Aggieland

Aggieland was a stop on a nationwide tour of college campuses and college towns by a White House Coronavirus Task Force member. Deborah Birx first toured a College Station pharmaceutical plant where a vaccine candidate will be mass-produced. During a news conference at Texas A&M, she said university presidents need to carry over what they are doing this fall into the spring semester. Doctor Birx told A&M epidemiologists that A&M has the lowest positivity rate among 20 universities she has visited.