Black Friday Shopping Changing

Shoppers should be aware that Black Friday sales are a little unusual this year. Retailers have routinely been trying to expand the holiday promotional period and encourage shoppers to make earlier purchases. In 2021, Walmart and others are pushing the envelope even further than usual when problems with the global supply chain have resulted in shortages and higher prices for toys, TVs, and a wide range of other goods. Walmart announced that its Black Friday deals include the entire month of November in 2021.