Blake And Gwen In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Hollywoodlife.com claims it is only a matter of time before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani marry. A source tells the website; “If it hasn’t happened yet it’s only a matter of time because Gwen truly sees herself growing old with Blake. She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage. Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It’s obvious they’re both completely in love with each other and all in.”

Maren Morris tells CMT that she struggles with being insecure. “The only struggles that I have faced have probably been more of my own insecurities – just, how do I stay myself and not get offended or hurt when people are telling me, ‘You’re not wearing enough clothes,’ or ‘You don’t look like a country artist,’ or ‘Stop being so profane in your songs,” admitted Morris in the interview, which she shared on social media. “I think people are always going to talk. Every day there’s going to be someone who disagrees with the way you conduct your life or your music. I feel like I’ve gotten this far because I own up to every shred of my being. Whether that’s a good day or a bad day, people know that they’re getting the real thing with me. That has its ups and downs. That’s probably the biggest struggle, remaining myself and not letting anyone say that that’s wrong.”

Kelsea Ballerini is going to perform during ABC’s Mickey Mouse special next month. The two-hour show will celebrate Mickey’s 90th birthday. Zac Brown Band and Chris Lane will also perform on Sunday, November 4.

Thomas Rhett tells Sounds like Nashville that he was honored when Kelly Clarkson asked him to join her team on The Voice as an advisor. “When she invited me to come on that show I was very honored, because I’ve always been such a huge fan of Kelly, and one of the most phenomenal, flawless voices I’ve ever heard,” Rhett told Sounds Like Nashville and other local media during his recent double No.1 party. “I mean, obviously, her records are great but even if you’re just sitting in a room with Kelly, and she just starts riffing to describe to somebody how she wants something to be sung, and then she looks and me and says ‘What do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I think you just said it perfectly. I don’t even know how to add to that.’”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Zac Brown and his wife of 12 years, Shelly, have split up. The couple has five children together …. son Alexander, 4, and daughters Joni, 7, Georgia, 8, Lucy, 10, and Justice, 11.

Zac and Shelly released a statement saying: “We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple. We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with. Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells The OC Register that coming up with ideas for new songs isn’t easy. “That’s the challenge as a songwriter is that there are only so many things people want to hear about and relationships are just one of those things. The challenge is coming up with different ways of presenting it.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Saturday. Faith Instagrammed: ”To the love of my life, the one who still takes my breath away after 22 years of marriage. My soul man, my soul mate, my everything. My one and only. Another 22 years is a good place to start. Happy Anniversary my love??”

