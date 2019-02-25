Blake and Gwen Wedding News in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Closer Weekly Magazine claims Carrie Underwood is selling her Brentwood, Tennessee home for $1.45 million. The four-bedroom mansion has five bathrooms and was originally bought for $1.3 million.

The Boston Herald claims Kane Brown was recently performing in the Boston area when he covered Nelly’s “Ride with Me” and Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”. At one point, he invited his wife, Katelyn, on stage to sing with him.

The Tennessean claims Dierks Bentley was recently performing in Nashville when Keith Urban joined him on stage to sing “The Mountain.” Miranda Lambert then came out and sang ”Your Cheatin Heart” with Dierks. Lambert, Urban and Bentley covered The Dixie Chicks’ ”Cowboy Take Me Away”.

Midland lead guitarist Jess Carson tells GQ magazine that the band formed at a wedding. “We played in various iterations of bands together, but those bands didn’t really go anywhere, we were more partying than playing music. We went separate directions and then Cameron Duddy got married in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and all three of us got together over there and decided to start Midland.”

Carrie Underwood tells Self magazine that she can’t always get in a good workout. “My son crashes my workouts a lot. It’s really sweet and sometimes it’s like, ‘OK, I guess I’m done working out now because he’s not letting me do things,’ which is just being a mom.”

The National Enquirer claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may soon marry. A source tells the magazine; “Gwen and Blake are excitable and impulsive and ready to pull the trigger. They have already pulled all the paperwork to make it official. There will be a five-day reception at Blake’s hunting lodge. They’re also planning another ceremony.”