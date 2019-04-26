Blake and Gwen’s Wedding Plans in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Brett Young tells People magazine that he can’t wait to be a father. “We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family. I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are allegedly delaying their wedding until she can get her marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled. A source tells the mag, ”She’s found out that the annulment could take another year, which has her extremely frustrated. Shelton doesn’t understand why the annulment is so important to her since they have essentially been living in ‘sin’” by shacking up together. He’s patient, but he would like to have a civil ceremony ahead of a religious ceremony, which is a big no-no in the Catholic Church, and Gwen’s religion has always been important to her. Once the annulment is granted, Gwen and Blake will immediately get married. It’s just not going to be anytime soon.”

Chase Rice tells “A Drink With” that if he could have a drink with anyone, it would be his late father. “It definitely would be my dad. He died, so I never got the chance to chill and get drinks with him. But I would want to get drunk with him and go out, if not just have a couple of drinks and talk. If not him, then Garth Brooks, just ’cause. And that would not be to get hammered, I would just want to talk to him for about … four or five weeks!”

Kelsea Ballerini tells the Nashville Business Journal that she is a homebody. “I love being home. I think it’s a luxury for me right now, being home. I just love being in my house, really. I love being around people, but I normally just have a bunch of friends come over to my house because I’ve become a homebody.”

Morgan Wallen tells Songwriter Universe that the members of Florida Georgia Line treat him like their little brother. “We’ve been boys since I moved to Nashville; we met sometime near the end of 2015. They treated me like family from the beginning, almost like a little brother kind of thing. They put me under their wing and took an interest in me … I recorded [a] song and we had the same producer. They came into the studio to work on some of their stuff. They told me they liked it, and I said kind of jokingly but also kind of seriously, “Well, just hop on here.” They said, “We will.””

Carrie Underwood tells Parents magazine that she sings silly songs to her son, Isaiah. “He loves going outside. Any song I end up singing him is some stupid song to make him laugh. We make up songs all the time. I sing songs about changing diapers. Songs about getting him dressed.”