Season 23 of “The Voice,” coming in spring 2023, will be Blake Shelton’s last. The country artist and mainstay on the NBC singing competition announced Tuesday it would be his farewell season. Shelton has wrestled with this for a while, claiming the show has changed his life for the better. Shelton said the show has been “a hell of a ride” over the 12 years he’s been a coach and thanked the cast, crew, fans, and many contestants who have competed.